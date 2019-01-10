MANCIET, Robert L. 1933 - 2018
born in 1933 and raised in Tucson, Arizona. Bob enlisted in the Army during the Korean War. After military service, he attended the University of Arizona and earned a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. His civilian career started at RCA, then Motorola, before founding, Gemini Associates Inc., a Networking Company located in California, he retired to Tucson in 2003. He is survived by his two sons, Jack and Ron; his brothers, Hector Manciet and Gene Montijo. He was the proud grandfather of four, Anna Maree, Jared, Kieran and Riley. A devoted uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Flores Manciet and sons, Robert Jr. and Steven. Bob enjoyed reading, playing and playing golf. He was an avid University of Arizona football and basketball fan and enjoyed attending games. A Memorial Service will be held in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.