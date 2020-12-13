Manuel Alvarado

ALVARADO, Manuel Duran
went to his heavenly home on November 21, 2020. He left us suddenly after he lost his hard fought battle with Covid-19.
Manny was born on August 25, 1944 in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Manny is preceded in death by his parents. Manny will be sorely missed by the love of his life of 23 years, Sherry Alvarado; ten siblings, three sons, Manny Jr. (Lety), Lenny and Tizoc; three daughters, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Manny was proud to have served in the US Army Reserves. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad in 2004 after 33 years. Manny enjoyed sharing his gift of music with multiple bands throughout the years. He enjoyed golf, bowling and time with his family and friends…spending Tuesdays with his Tucson Marine Corp League "family." In 2009 Manny suffered a stroke that left him aphasic. Manny was blessed with the expertise and friendship of Speech Pathologist, Dr. Fabi Hirsch. Fabi encouraged Manny to join Friends of Aphasia where he's been an active member for the last 11 years. Fabi and this "family" encouraged, supported, and gave him the confidence to continue living life with quality, passion and excitement despite his aphasia. All those who knew Manny will never forget his tenacity, wit, charm, humor, generosity, dedication and devotion to those he loved. On behalf of the Alvarado family they wish to thank everyone that has reached out to them in this time of great loss. Manny's song has ended but his melody will linger on. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.
