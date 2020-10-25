Manuel Ferris

FERRIS, Manuel "Manny" Martin
age 87, devoted husband of late Mary Catherine (nee Goodrich). Loving father of Teresa, Cathy (Mike Brennan), Patricia Jean (Nick Tippenhour) and Maureen (Greg Prindeville). Devoted son to the late Florence and Martin Ferris. Dear brother of the late Phoebe Voyer (Joe) and Jerry Vivier (Annette). Adoring grandfather to Ferris, Clare, Jimmy and Aila Brennan, as well as Niyah and Kali Ferris. Cherished in-law to many, beloved friend to all who knew him - from Lowell, MA to Wheaton, IL to Needham, MA and Tucson, AZ with many other influential stops along the way. His booming voice served him well in many serious theatrical acting endeavors - his giant personality didn't hurt, either. Amazing career in the hotel business, capped by top executive positions at Sheraton. Post-retirement from the hotel business saw him join Harvard Pilgrim Health Care as President & CEO, where he left a substantial mark. He proudly lived the American Dream, his career a success story that began with humble beginnings in Lowell, MA. He was happiest with his wife and family at his side, enjoying food, drink, stories and laughs. He left an indelible impression on all. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. In remembrance of Manny's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.