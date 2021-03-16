Manuel Herrera

was laid to rest at Holy Hope Cemetery on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Manny's Tucson roots run very deep, going back to the mid 1800's when Tucson was still a Mexican pueblo. He was extremely proud of his heritage and a proud Tucsonan. He was a pillar of the community and his involvements include the Knights of Columbus, he was one of the founding members of the Unified Community Advisory Board, Past President of the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association, Co-Founder of the All American Award Program and many others. He was a dedicated husband to Josephine (Josie) for 74 years. He was a father to seven children, (one deceased); who gave him 15 grandchildren, (one deceased); 20 great-grandchildren (two deceased). As much as he loved his community, he loved his family more. He always tried to be the best father and grandfather he could be. He was a Navy veteran who served in World War II. After serving he found his way into the United States Postal Service. He started as a clerk and worked his way up to Post Master. Retiring after 36 years. Some time ago he was stricken with Dementia. He knew he was not well, and he did not want to be a burden or be Ill. He is not sick anymore. Tucson has lost a great citizen and we will all miss him terribly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association All American Awards P.O. Box 11092 Tucson Az. 85734-1092. Vaya Con Dios, Love always, your family! Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.