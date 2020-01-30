Manuel Montano

MONTANO, Manuel Guzman
Age 80, Manuel Guzman Montano passed away peacefully the morning of January 26, 2020. He's survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Socorro P. Montano; children, Manny Montano, Mary Ann Montano and Mark A. Montano; granddaughter, Megan Montano; daughter-in-law, Mary Montano; sister, Maria Jesus Montano along with numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. He's a proud family man who valued faith, family, and hard work. His love and sense of community transcends across his native Terrenate, Sonora, Mexico; Milpitas, California and Tucson, Arizona. Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. John's Church, 602 West Ajo Way with a Rosary recited at 10:00 a.m., with a Mass following at 10:30 a.m. Followed by burial at South Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors. All are welcome to join. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.