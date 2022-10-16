Manuel Rodriguez

Manuel "Sonny" Rodriguez passed away October 3, 2022 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, his forever love, Olga, his children; Linda Rodriquez (Ted), Robert (Sonia), Ronnie (Laura), daughter-in-law, Marla, and sister, Celia Rodriguez. Sonny was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard, parents, Manuel and Concepcion Rodriguez, siblings; Anacleto Rodriguez, Juanita Santa Cruz and Rita Duarte. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. Sonny who began driving at the age of fourteen was a career truck driver. He was a proud Teamster, retired from the Arizona Liquor Distributors, previously worked at Tooley and Sons Produce, and Cox Produce. Sonny served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and Cold War. He was stationed in Germany and was part of the Tank Battalion on the Russian Front. Sonny enjoyed traveling with family and friends, going to Sedona, Las Vegas, California, Texas, Mexico and the White Mountains. Sonny also enjoyed family picnics, playing poker, going to the Dog Track and Casinos. He was a fan of Arizona Football, liked watching game shows and Dateline. He was a lifelong Tucsonan who was forever planting trees, plants and puttering around in his toolshed. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Sonny's son Richard Rodriguez. Arrangements by Martinez Funeral Chapel, 2580 S. 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85713.