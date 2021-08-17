Manuel Varela

Passed at home on Friday August 6, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margarita and his six children, Rosemary (David) Castelo, Yolanda (Mark) Quezada, Frances (Richard) Natividad, Manuel Jr. (Paula) Varela, Gloria (Jorge) Martinez and Adrian (Katie) Figueroa. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with one more on the way, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and friends that have become family. He was respected and loved by many. Manuel was born in Amado, AZ on September 16, 1939, a retired Cooler Maintenance tech for TUSD for 20 plus years, as well as being much sought after for all electrical advice, one of his many areas of expertise. Mr. Varela also dedicated his life to serving as an Usher at the 8 am Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, as well as numerous baptisms, Holy Communions and Confirmations. He was also very active in the Renovacion Carismatica.