MAR, Benson (Gin Koon Mar)
90, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Betty; his children, Helen (Jim), Michael (Suna), and Steven (Judy); and nine grandchildren. After moving to Tucson in 1957, he established United Market in South Tucson. The grocery business was his passion and he constantly strived to provide for the needs of his customers. Over the years he made many friends within the community. The family thanks all those who shared their love with him and hopes that his memory will remain in your hearts. The Visitation Service on Friday, March 22, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Road. The Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 445 E. Speedway Blvd.