MARASCHIELLO, Charles
"Chuck" F.
of Show Low, Arizona, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, January 11, 2019. He would have celebrated his 74th birthday on February 23rd. Chuck is survived by daughter, Christee Rothbard, husband Daniel and grandchildren, Ethan and Hannah of Idaho; son, John, daughter-in-law, Lisa and granddaughter of Minnesota; sister-in-law, Marilyn Gray of Alaska; sister, Peggy Maraschiello and brother-in-law, Jonathan Kastner of Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Maraschiello; father, Major Sebastian Charles "Tony" Maraschiello and mother, Elizabeth Louise "Bette" Maraschiello. Chuck was smart and mastered his chosen interests with a great wit, loving a good joke. He was a true renaissance man who loved creating and building artful objects, photography, hunting, fly fishing and making his own flies, cooking and BBQ smoking, shopping, especially at yard sales and estate sales, reading and watching classic movies. He was loyal, hard-working, wise and generous. Above all, he loved his family and will be more than greatly missed. Chuck's viewing will be at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, Wednesday January 23, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Funeral at St. Joseph's, Craycroft Blvd., Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at All Faiths Memorial Park. Family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society.