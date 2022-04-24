Marc Bunts

Marc Anthony (Tony) Bunts passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021, in Tucson, AZ. Born January 23, 1943, in Dallas, TX. Tony was predeceased by his loving wife, Gale Morgan Bunts and his parents, JR Bunts and Sue Bynum Bunts. Tony is survived by his children and (spouses) Kimberly Bunts-Anderson (Zahid), Windy Bunts O'Malley (Erin) and Martin Bunts; his five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, five siblings and many nieces and nephews. Tony is also survived by his high school sweetheart, Jeanie Schultz Ford "mi Amor", many loving familia adoptive, and friends. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at St. Michael's and All Angels Church, 602 N. Wilmot Road, Tucson, AZ. The service will be at 3:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary and the memorial at 4:00 p.m. in the Parish Hall. This will be followed by a Sunset Hasta Luego and dedication of a Family Bench at 7:00 p.m. located at "Enchanted Hills Trailhead" of the Enchanted Hills Trails Park, Tucson, AZ. As per Tony's wishes that "we have another adventure," his ashes will be spread at the start of the Rio Grande Headwaters in the Rocky Mountains in July 2022 near Creede, CO. Please see his online memorial website at forevermissed.com type in "Tony Bunts" for maps, updates, and shared stories of "Da Bear's" wonderful life.