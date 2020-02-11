Marc Trexler

Age 71, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on February 5, 2020. Loving father of Ashley Trexler. Also, survived by brothers, Terry (Rosalie) Trexler and Bruce (Mary) Trexler; nieces and nephew. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Anthony and Anne Trexler. Marc was a graduate of the University of Arizona. He worked for Pima County as a Sr. Civil Engineer Assistant and retired after 25 plus years. Funeral Service to be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. Entombment will follow at Holy Hope Mausoleum.

