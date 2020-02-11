Marc Trexler

TREXLER, Marc Paul
Age 71, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on February 5, 2020. Loving father of Ashley Trexler. Also, survived by brothers, Terry (Rosalie) Trexler and Bruce (Mary) Trexler; nieces and nephew. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Anthony and Anne Trexler. Marc was a graduate of the University of Arizona. He worked for Pima County as a Sr. Civil Engineer Assistant and retired after 25 plus years. Funeral Service to be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. Entombment will follow at Holy Hope Mausoleum.