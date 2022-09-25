Marc Valenzuela

On September 19, 2022, Marc "Dru" A Valenzuela peacefully passed away at home in the town of Sahuarita, AZ. Marc is preceded in death by parents Oscar N. and Rosie M Valenzuela (Yanez); brothers, Mike, Marty, and Charlie Valenzuela. He is survived by wife Denise; Daughter, Abriana (Joshua); stepdaughters, Gabriella and Alexis; Grandchildren, Aniah, Landon, and Noah. Visitation will be Monday, September 26, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Carrillo's South Chapel, 204 S Stone Ave. Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S Stone Ave. Burial to follow at 12:00 p.m. at AZ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N Luckett Rd. Arrangements by Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary.