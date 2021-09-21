Marcelene Silver

69, born December 1, 1951, in Sterling, CO, went to meet her Lord September 17, 2021, Tucson, AZ. Marcelene graduated from Rincon HS in 1969, received an AAS in Computer Programming, a BS in Business Administration and Management, and an MBA in MIS from UofA. Marcie, as she was affectionately known to her friends, had her pilot's license and enjoyed flying support for missions trips. She took solace in music, perfecting her pianist concert skills and singing in local choirs. Marcie also loved hiking, biking, camping, quilting, needlework and her grandchildren. She is survived by her four children, Selina and spouse Deena, Aaron and spouse Olivia, Jesse, and Tyson and spouse Paula; grandchildren, Andrew, Shianne, Cade, Kimra, and Alasdair; sisters, Sandy Sego and Dorinda Crouthers; father, Donald Innes. Services will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at CDO Bible Church, 9200 N. Oracle, Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.