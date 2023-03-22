Tucson - Our beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away from a terminal illness. Marcelino "Blimp" an AZ native and THS graduate. Survived by 4 sisters Sylvia, Terry, Rosie, and Olivia; 5 brothers, Andy, Ernesto, Mariano, Benny, and Steven. Many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Preceded in death by parents, Cruz and Angelita Cocio; 4 sisters, Ramona, Frances, Carmen, Crucita and 1 brother, Crucito. Marcelino will be greatly missed, Rest in Peace! Until we meet again.