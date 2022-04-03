Marcia Clark

Clark, Marcia Ivory

Marcia Ivory Clark passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona surrounded by her family, at the age of 93. Marcia was born on May 4, 1928 to George and Elnora Ivory in Manila, Philippines. She spent the first three years of her teen years as a civilian prisoner of war in the Santa Tomas Prison Camp in Manila during World War II. February 3, 1945, the day she was liberated, was a date she celebrated the rest of her life. Marcia was forever grateful to the soldiers, nurses and fellow internees who saved her life. She shared her experiences with many people.

After the war Marcia settled in Flagstaff, Arizona. While attending Northern Arizona Teacher College (NAU) she met and married the love of her life, James "Buck" Clark on September 4, 1948. They celebrated 70 years of marriage until Buck passed in 2019. They had three boys, John (Margery), William (deceased), and Thomas (Kimberly). She is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Grand children and great grandchildren from John and Marge Clark: Jaime (Josh) David, Preston (Tamzen), Kyndal (Daniel) Corfield, Spenser, Great-Grand children Tanner and Micah David, Macy and Avery Corfield. Grandchildren and great Grandchildren from Thomas and Kimberly Clark: Keegan Kuhlman (Kevin), Harrison Clark, Great-Grand children Evelyn Kuhlman, Thomas Kuhlman.

Marcia was a proud graduate of Northern Arizona University (B.A.) and University of Arizona (M.A.). She touched many lives as a second grade teacher in Nogales, Arizona. While serving on the Nogales Public Library Board she taught Adult Literacy. She was instrumental in the development of the St. Andrews Children's Clinic. She served many years on the board and in the kitchen on clinic days. Marcia was a long standing member of St. Andrews Church in Nogales, Arizona, serving on the vestry and a member of the ECW. Marcia was also affiliated with the Santa Cruz County Cowbells Association and the American Ex POW Association. Volunteering and giving back to her community was an important part of her life.

Marcia enjoyed traveling worldwide. She and Buck visited China, Australia, Philippines, Russia, Brazil, Costa Rica, British Isles, Germany and many trips to Mexico. Her favorite place was the family built cabin at Hawley Lake, Arizona. She loved being surrounded by her family making gingerbread cookies with lemon frosting and "hard tack" while watching the summer monsoons build up. She was a fun-loving soul and loved to dance and celebrate life. Marcia was truly a beautiful woman who lived a very blessed life.

The family would like to thank Scottsdale Maravilla Living Community for their exceptional care of Marcia along with Hospice of the Valley.

A celebration of life will be held at St Andrews Church in Nogales, Arizona on May 7th, 2022, at 11:00 followed by a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Saint Andrew's Children's Clinic

5 W Calle De Las Tiendas # 129B

Green Valley, AZ 85614

Phone: (520) 648-3242

Arrangements by Cremation Center Of Arizona

