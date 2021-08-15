Marcia Dodson

77, gained her angel wings on August 7, 2021 after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Those that were fortunate enough to meet her, understand her undeniable strength, will and spirit. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Wendell Dodson; brothers, Louis and Vaughn Spencer; sister, Susan Spencer; brothers-in-law, Larry Dodson and Joe Oller; and sister-in-law, Donna Spencer. Born in Sharon, KS on July 6, 1944, Marcia lived her early years in KS before settling in AZ. , Marcia worked in the aircraft industry, but would say her children were her life's mission. Most importantly, she was a terrific mom. She never missed an event for her children or grandchildren. She enjoyed anything involving her grandkids, entertaining, dancing, movies, water aerobics, delectable foods (especially dessert), concerts, and getting her amazing hair done. Marcia could not leave the house without someone commenting on her big beautiful hair. Prior to her health declining, she was an active member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, volunteering there for many years. She is survived by her four kids, Darren (April) Dodson, Cindy (Tom) Stanley, Gina (Fred) Kimball, Dan (Leanne) Dodson, and her seven grandkids, Tyler, Haley, Ryan, Jared, Brooke, Daisy, and Josephina. She is also survived by her siblings, Barb, Mark, Lori, George (Mary), and her sisters-in-law, Linda (Ray), Nancy, Neola, and Tomicia, in addition to many nieces and nephews. There was a private Mass held last week (Marcia's choice), and we will be having a Celebration of Life TBD to spread her ashes. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to MS Society to help end this terrible disease, www.nationalmssociety.org Arrangements by BRING'S FUNERAL HOME.