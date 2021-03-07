 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marcia Martin

Marcia Martin

  • Updated

MARTIN, Marcia Sue

The music died on February 22, 2021 when Marcia Sue Martin passed away. Born to Ted Knell and Dolores (Quater) Knell in Tucson, AZ. She was short, but this gorgeous spitfire was witty, sarcastic, could fix anything, cook everything, and was a Mama Bear, who loved her friends, family and dogs, Lucy and Rigby (maybe even more than her human family). She also loved music, action movies (no chick flicks for this lady), and the Chicago Bears. Her favorite quotes were "As you wish" and "My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die." from Princess Bride. Marcia was born January 17, 1955 in Tucson and is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Allison (Chris) and Jarrod (Tammy) and brother, Edward Knell (Jody). Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News