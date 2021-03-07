Marcia Martin

The music died on February 22, 2021 when Marcia Sue Martin passed away. Born to Ted Knell and Dolores (Quater) Knell in Tucson, AZ. She was short, but this gorgeous spitfire was witty, sarcastic, could fix anything, cook everything, and was a Mama Bear, who loved her friends, family and dogs, Lucy and Rigby (maybe even more than her human family). She also loved music, action movies (no chick flicks for this lady), and the Chicago Bears. Her favorite quotes were "As you wish" and "My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die." from Princess Bride. Marcia was born January 17, 1955 in Tucson and is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Allison (Chris) and Jarrod (Tammy) and brother, Edward Knell (Jody). Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.