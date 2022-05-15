Marcia Vavich

Marcia died peacefully in Tucson on May 9th , 2022 after 98 years of an adventurous life. She was a brilliant nurse, artist, professor, world traveler, and a widow twice over. Marcia lived in mining camps in Peru, Brazil, and Liberia with her husband R.J. McCrary and their five children. She established prenatal clinics in Africa, fought for birth control for her clients, and made a difference in the world. She attended UCLA and Columbia University, where she earned a MA in Nursing Education. She met and married Dr. Mitchell Vavich when she taught at the U of A.