Marcy Wrenn

Margaret "Marcy" McKenzie Wrenn was born November 10, 1934, in St. Paul, MN, and died peacefully at her home in Tucson on April 17, 2021, with her husband and children by her side. She met Bob Wrenn at Macalester College in St. Paul, where they were also married at Central Presbyterian on December 29, 1956. They lived in Albany, NY while Bob completed his two-year stint in the U.S. Army and Marcy taught middle school history. In 1957, they moved to Columbus, OH where Bob pursued his PhD at Ohio State. In 1961, they moved to Tucson when he took a job teaching psychology and running the Student Counseling Center at the University of Arizona. An art-lover, Marcy studied ceramics at UA with Maurice Grossman and the two families became lifelong friends. A natural-born teacher herself, Marcy was generous in spirit and advice, and known for workshops where students learned to fire clay at "Cone 10." She also taught at Pima College and the Federal Prison, won numerous awards, exhibited at galleries across Arizona and served as president of the Southern Arizona Ceramics Association (SACA). Bob and Marcy were voracious travelers and she considered art to be her passport to experiencing the world, including Japan, whose ceramics she admired. In 2001 she taught Aboriginal children in Australia's Outback, an experience she documented in an article in Ceramics Monthly. She is survived by her husband, Bob Wrenn, and their three children, Lisa Wrenn (Peter Magnani) of Walnut Creek, CA. and granddaughters Stephanie and Danielle; Susie Wrenn (Mark DeRobertis) of Pasadena, CA and grandson Jack; and David Wrenn (Candace Manriquez) of Los Angeles and grandchildren Renee and Cesar, of Tucson. Marcy and Bob are also the great-grandparents of four. A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. Gifts in her honor can be sent to SACA for student scholarships at Pima College and the UofA, P.O. Box 90612, Tucson, AZ 86752.