Margaret Behner

  • Updated

84, passed away November 3, 2022, with her daughter, Tami and family present. She was born to Elizabeth and Martin F. Schuller in Cleveland, OH. She was preceded in death by her son, Rick, ex-husband, Glenn, and her sister, Jeanne. She is survived by her children Tamera, wife of John Prunella, and Randy Behner, and further survived by her grandson, Cory Prunella and Kelsey Smith and 2 great-grandchildren. She is the beloved sister of Martin A. Schuller and wife Nancy and many nieces, nephews, their spouses, and children. Funeral mass will be at St. Francis de Sales church, 1375 S. Camino Seco, November 10th at 10:30 a.m.

