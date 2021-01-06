Margaret Bock

BOCK, Margaret A. "Peggy"
nee MacDonald
Peggy was born August 19, 1939 in Oak Park, IL, and is preceded in death by her parents, Edmona and Frederick K. MacDonald. Peggy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Joseph F. Bock Jr. (Ret. U.S. Air Force); sons, Louis C. Bock (Jan), Alan J. Bock (Jen), Brian C. Bock (Ashley); daughter, Katherine M. Bock; grandchildren, Taylor, Spencer, Ty, Melissa, Matthew, Crosby, Hannah and Skylar; sister, Edmona K. Miller; brother, Donald C. MacDonald (Mary Ellen); nephews, Dean and Alex; nieces, Sarah "Lissie" and Dinah.
She attended Oak Park River Forest High School in IL. and Ferris State College in MI.
Peggy enjoyed being an Air Force wife, starting at Kincheloe AFB in Sault Ste Marie, MI., Bitburg AFB Germany, Lowry AFB in CO., Kessler AFB MS, Travis AFB CA. Davis Monthan AFB AZ, where her husband decided to retire after 26 years of service.
She belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Colonial Dames of the XVII Century, Daughters of the American Colonists, United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Eastern Star. Once Peggy and her husband moved to Tucson, she belonged to the Tucson Women's Club, Welcome Wagon Northeast and the Retired Officers Wives Club. She enjoyed researching her family genealogy, playing bridge, cooking and earlier in life bowling and dancing.A visitation will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo. Additional services and burial to take place in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to a charity of your choice or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.