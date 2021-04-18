Margaret Brown

passed away April 12, 2021. She grew up in Kansas City and graduated from University of Kansas in 1964 where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi. Margy was a teacher, fundraiser, and legislative assistant to Senator Bob Dole. She was a seasoned world traveler who enjoyed six continents and all 50 American states. Margy was such a loving, loyal, giving friend, sister, and aunt who lived life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cordley and Ollun (Ambrose) Brown and her beloved brother-in-law, Claude H. Trotter, Jr., and is survived by her sister, Sally (Brown) Trotter, and her dear niece and nephew and their families. A Memorial Service will be livestreamed on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. from St. Philip's In the Hills Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Sisters or the Southern Arizona Head & Neck Cancer Support Group, Inc. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE.