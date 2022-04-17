Margaret Cocio

Cocio, Margaret O.

Margaret Olivas Cocio,64, better known as Tia Margaret, passed away in her beloved Barrio Anita home on February 28th, 2022. Margaret was a force of nature who loved and lived with her whole heart. She was funny, sarcastic, loved to sing and dance, cursed like a sailor and wrote poetry just for herself. In the morning she found peace by sitting outside of her cozy adobe home, feeding the birds and not leaving until the red cardinal that reminded her of her mother, Hortencia had arrived. She loved to cook, and people loved to eat her food-especially her ground beef tacos! And it didn't matter where you came from or what your life circumstances were, there was always enough food to feed whoever needed to eat, enough hugs for whoever needed some comfort, and enough heart for whoever needed some love. She was the shoulder to cry on, the friend to lean on, and a supportive mother figure to many. She was remarkable.

Margaret was a survivor and a fighter. She had grit and lived through many hardships and heartbreaks. But she always moved forward and found ways to laugh along the way. Optimism was her superpower, she believed in forgiveness and always gave second, third and fourth chances. She loved her sons, family, friends, and animals more than anything.

In her final days, her room was filled with stories from people who knew all the versions of her: the young girl who loved her horse named Brandy, the teenager who lost her father at 16 and left school to help support her family, and the wild 20-year-old who loved to have impromptu parties, occasionally with a beer in one hand and a tequila sunrise in the other. She was the Tia not only to her nieces and nephews who she took in and raised, but also to so many others who leaned on her for advice, love, and support. She was our teacher and our cheerleader. She made us all feel seen and important because, to her, we were.

A rosary will be held at Holy Family Church on Saturday April 23rd at 1pm immediately followed by a mass. Tia Margaret loved flowers and they can be sent to the church at 338 W University Blvd, Tucson AZ 85705. There will not be a burial proceeding the mass.

Tia Margaret leaves behind a legacy that will be felt for generations to come. A celebration of that legacy, her life, and her unparalleled generosity of spirit will be held at a later date. Arrangement by Avenidas Cremation & Burial.

Strom, Nancy Nancy Peters Strom age 89 of Marriottsville, MD (formerly of Tucson), born July 25, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Harold and Agnes Peters. She grew up on the north side of Chicago, attending North Park High School. She attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WI where she met her ....


