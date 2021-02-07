Margaret Duarte

DUARTE, Margaret "Peggy"
joined her beloved husband, Nelson, in heaven, January 14, 2021 in Tucson, AZ.
She met Nelson, while he was stationed on Nantucket Island, MA. Peggy was a dedicated military wife and settled with Nelson in Arizona. Upon her retirement from Sears, they enjoyed RVing across North America. As "tour director" of their trips, she planned the social and sightseeing schedules. She enjoyed her family and home immensely, also volunteering at Our Mother of Sorrows, St. Vincent de Paul.
She's survived by children, Lindamarie, Elaine Duarte López (Gilberto), Nelson (Carol) and Sandra; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Thank you to the staff of Brookdale Tanque Verde. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of choice. Interment will be with Nelson in Massachusetts National Cemetery on Cape Cod at a later date. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.