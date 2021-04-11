Margaret Dykman

Margaret Sue (Dickson) Dykman passed away at home April 4, 2021, the same way she lived, gracefully, filled with love, and surrounded by family. Margaret was raised in Wood, South Dakota, and moved to Tucson in 1960 when her husband, Dyke, took a job with ASARCO. Margaret's door was always open to friends, relatives, and stray animals and there was always room for an extra place at the table. She enjoyed traveling, reading, history and genealogy, and was an avid UofA Wildcat basketball fan. Margaret was a happy, kind, and tolerant person. She always had a kind word to share and time to listen, separate the wheat from the chaff, and provide the very best advice. She was generous with her time, love, and resources. She was selfless in everything she did and always put her children and family first. She shared her joy freely and taught her children and grandchildren to appreciate the small things in life, to love unconditionally, to forgive one another, to treasure each other, and to keep family traditions and memories alive. Life without her is unthinkable and yet we will continue to honor her with the hope of one day living up to the legacy of light and love that she left behind. Margaret is survived by her five children, Bonnie Dykman, Dianne (Jerry) Becker, Fred (Sis) Dykman, Gary (Norma) Dykman and Barb (TL) Garrett; grandchildren, Brian, David, Danny (Billie), Sarah (Troy) and Dillion; great-grandchildren, Riley, Paige and Kinsley; sister, Louise Erdelt; brothers, George and Willis "Kiki" Dickson and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by Dyke, her husband of 62 years. In lieu of flowers, please join us in prayers and/or donate to an animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.