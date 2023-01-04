Margaret Gamez

89, formerly of Oro Grande, CA passed away in Tucson, AZ on December 14, 2022. Lena, as she was known to most was born in Tucson, AZ on March 4, 1933, to Rafael Carrasco and Juanita Encinas who precede her in death in addition to her stepfather Carlos Encinas. Lena is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles "Chale" Gamez; her grandson, Raymond "Chumpie" and grandson, Lawrence; siblings, Enrique and Dolores. Lena spent the majority of her adult life in California where she and the light of her life, her loving husband Chale operated a Childcare Facility for many, many years. Often having the pleasure of caring for many generations of former children they cared for as well. Lena is survived by her children and their extended families, Linda Rizzo, Charles (Celia) Gamez, Joe (Rosie) Gamez, Priscilla (Martin) Barr, Kenny and Anthony; grandchildren, Paul, Natalie, Charles, Charlene, Monique, Susanna, Joe (BJ), Lorena, Marcelo, Angelina; 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Alicia Gamez, Olga (Sergio) Rivera, Enedina (Guillermo) Barraza, Martin (Elaine) Encinas and Ernest Encinas. In addition to a host of family and friends who will miss her very much. Lena loved our Lord and found comfort in Praying. She was a fashionista with quite the large assortment of outfits, purses, shoes and more shoes! Her love for her Los Angeles Dodgers a cold Modelo will always be remembered. She loved her family beyond measure and always welcomed all with open arms and a loving heart. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the help given by family members during Lena's time in Arizona. With special heartfelt appreciation to Henrietta Noriega with all the assistance and countless hours of care. Visitation: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8:00 a.m.- 9:15 a.m., at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85701. A Rosary will be said at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701 at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment: 11:30 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Holy Hope Cemetery, 193555 N. Oracle, Tucson, AZ, 85705.