Margaret Hernandez

HERNANDEZ, Margaret D.
92, passed away on October 15, 2021.
--
Survived by son, Jose Valdivia; three grandchildren,
four great-grandchildren, one sister and two brothers.
--
Services will be held at
St. Joseph's Parish,
215 Craycroft Rd.,
at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021.
Burial to follow at
Holy Hope Catholic Cemetery,
3555 N. Oracle Rd.
Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
