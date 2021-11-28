 Skip to main content
Margaret Hernandez

  • Updated

HERNANDEZ, Margaret D.

92, passed away on October 15, 2021.

Survived by son, Jose Valdivia; three grandchildren,

four great-grandchildren, one sister and two brothers.

Services will be held at

St. Joseph's Parish,

215 Craycroft Rd.,

at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Burial to follow at

Holy Hope Catholic Cemetery,

3555 N. Oracle Rd.

Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.

