Margaret Lavigne

age 93, joined her husband, Clarence B. "Bob" Lavigne (passed away July 8, 2015) on November 28, 2020. Both were from Vermont, coming to Tucson in 1956. They were married for 66 years, working together at Hughes Aircraft (Raytheon) for 33 years. Margaret was a loving mother and grandmother, leaving a son, Allan Lavigne and granddaughter, Elisabeth Lavigne in California; a daughter, Charlene (Lawrence) Pieper and grandchildren, Samantha Pieper and Vincent Pieper of Tucson. Margaret loved gatherings, preparing beautiful meals for her friends and family, especially at Christmas. She was a strong survivor of childhood polio, regaining the ability to walk. Her generosity and kindness were one of a kind. She will be missed by many. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

