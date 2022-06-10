Margaret Lorenson

Lorenson, Margaret Evelyn
(Evie)
Evie, 86, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on May 20, 2022. She was born and raised in Kansas and obtained her nursing degree. While in nursing school, she met her husband, Ron. They moved to Tucson where she became active in her church with children's ministry and her faith was reflected in all she did.
Evie was preceded in death by her brother, Dale, her loving husband, Ron, her infant daughter, Cindy Sue, and her son, David. She is survived by her brother, Kurt, children Doug (Kathy) and Tammy, grandchildren Kyle, Matthew, Jake (Koral), Laura, Taylor, Megan and Mandy, and great-grandchildren, Brooks, Boyd, Jackson, and Rosalie.
Memorial Service will be held on June 11, 2022 at 10:30 am at Mountain View Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to Alzheimer's Association or Alzheimer Foundation of America. Arrangements by Adair Avalon Chapel.