Margaret Loughran

LOUGHRAN, Margaret Rosemarie "Rose"

of Tucson, AZ was called home by the Lord on January 1, 2022, after a courageous battle with ALS. Born on September 1, 1940, to Thomas and Maggie Phillips in Aberaeron, Wales. Rose studied at University of London which led to her affinity for the written word and influenced her career as an educator/teacher. In June 1963, she married her soulmate, Lt. Col. (Ret) Christian X. Loughran at the Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Dominic Church in London. Together they raised a family of six children, primarily in Tucson.

Rose was a voracious reader and lover of literature and theater. She exemplified true grace, spirituality, and dignity throughout her life. Those that had the pleasure of meeting or knowing her, were forever touched by her commitment to faith, family, fellowship, and friendship. Deeply devoted to her Catholic faith, she left an indelible and lasting imprint on the hearts of everyone she encountered. She welcomed all walks of life and never met a stranger. Her positive influence will reverberate for generations throughout her family and friends.