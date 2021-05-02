Margaret Miller

Meg earned her both her B.A. and M.D. at The Ohio State University. Her post-doctoral training was at the University of Illinois and Northwestern University (Internal Medicine) in Chicago and at the University of Arizona (Rheumatology) in Tucson. She joined the faculty of the University of Arizona in the division of Rheumatology in 1980 and became the Director of Infusion Services at the University of Arizona Cancer Center while continuing her rheumatology practice. Meg was beloved by her patients, the clinic staff, and the fellows who she taught and mentored through her part-time teaching position with the University of Arizona's fellowship program. Her deep compassion for her patients, coupled with her persistent desire to help them achieve a quality of life, free of pain and suffering, was her driving force. Meg is remembered for her courage, strength, and grit. She battled cancer on three separate occasions. Her sense of humor and selflessness persisted through her dying days. Her dream was to grow old with Tom in the cabin they built on their beloved property in the San Juan mountains of Colorado. Her spirit will be felt when the wind blows through the aspens of Hasting's Mesa. A Celebration of Meg's Life for her relatives, friends, and former patients will be scheduled later this year. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.