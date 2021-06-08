Margaret Mucenski

75, passed away peacefully at home on June 3, 2021. She was born in Queens New York on July 26, 1945. Margaret relocated from New York to Tucson, AZ with her family in 1979. She loved spending time with hobbies such as ceramics and needlepoint, exercising with her friends at the gym, cooking family recipes and most of all, spending time with her loved ones. She was vivacious, a devout Catholic, and would make friends with everyone. Margaret is survived by Joseph, her loving husband of 58 years; son, Thomas (Melissa); grandchildren, Thomas and Michelle; brother, Charles Probst (Karen); sister, Mary Nadig (Ed); nephew, Sean Barry (Robin); nephew, Steve Barry (Doris), as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. She will be reunited in heaven with her parents, Casper and Peggy Probst; sister, Barbara; nephew, Kevin Barry and her son, Joseph Mucenski, Jr. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 3081 W. Orange Grove Rd. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Rd. with burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research.