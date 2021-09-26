Margaret Nordbrock

88, of Tucson, passed September 5, 2021. Born in Detroit and graduated from Tucson High (1950). She attended the UofA, then worked for TPD. A handsome young pilot, Derald, came in to pay his speeding ticket and it was love at first sight. She embraced life as an Air Force wife and loved to travel. After Derald retired from the Air Force, Margie accepted a position at Pima County. First, she worked for Pima Animal Care Center and then transferred to Human Resources. Margie loved cruises, lake trips, summers in Pinetop and family functions. She was proud that her five kids are college graduates. Margie is survived by husband, Derald; children, Nancy (Steve) Miller, Jim, Kathy, Bill and Terry; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Nancy Callahan; siblings, Teresa Anderson and Bill Callahan. At Margie's request there will be no services.