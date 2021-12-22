Margaret Ross

born on November 2, 1939 in Flint, Michigan passed away November 12, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona at age 82. She was a wonderful, vibrant woman with a spirit that touched many lives over the years. Margaret is survived by her son, John; daughter, Heather; nephew, Brian; granddaughters, Shannon and Grace; grandson, Jeffrey; great-nephew, Holden and great-grandson, Teddy. She is preceded in death by her husband, John; brothers, Alan and David and niece, Leticia. Margaret graduated from the University of Arizona and had successful careers in journalism and real estate. She was a dedicated philanthropist and animal lover. Private services will be held in Lake Roosevelt, Arizona where Margaret spent some of her happiest years sailing. Donations in her memory may be made to The Salvation Army or to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.