Margaret Skornia

SKORNIA, Margaret "Peggy" Robinson
1937 - 2020
Peggy died December 21, 2020 in San Francisco after a brief illness. Born in Coffeyville, Kansas, the first daughter of Maragaret and Frank Robinson, Peggy was asthmatic. In 1943, Mrs. Robinson moved Peggy and her sister, Rita to Tucson for its healing properties. Peggy was educated at Blenman School, Catalina Junior High and Tucson High. She majored in journalism at Northwestern University and spent summers working at a resort in Ogunquit, Maine. In Tucson, in 1961, Peggy married Vern Hawkins. They moved to Walnut Creek, CA where they raised their daughter, Susan. Peggy became a dental hygienist and practiced for 30 years. She moved to San Francisco in 1990. During this time, she met attorney Tom Skornia; they married in 1999. They traveled extensively and shared a love of ballet, symphony and theatre. Residents of San Francisco's Nob Hill, they owned a second home in Inverness, CA. In 2005, Tom died of cancer. Peggy continued her travels visiting Asia, Africa, South America, Europe and the South Sea Islands. She was connoisseur of fine food, an active member of the Metropolitan Club's bridge program and a generous supporter of the San Francisco arts. She is survived by her sister, Rita Robinson; daughter, Susan Proiette Conti; grandson, Edward and nephew, Robert Lyle Garitano. A devoted daughter, sister, wife and friend, Peggy is deeply missed. Her ashes, Tom's and her mother's will be scattered near Inverness in the spring when the wildflowers are in bloom. Donations in her memory may be made to the arts in San Francisco or Tucson. The San Francisco Chronicle obituary for Margaret Robinson Skornia is on FACEBOOK.