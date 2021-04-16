Margaret Smith

Cookie passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her home in Tucson of natural causes. She was born in Savanna, Illinois on March 8, 1952 to Robert and Marguerite Hankcock. She had three brothers, Robert, Alan, and Lowell. The family moved to Casa Grande, Arizona in 1962 where she attended school. She worked in healthcare and real estate. She was the secretary treasurer of VCI Development Co. Inc. and general partner in Smith Family REILP, LLCP and several other real estate ventures. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Family meant everything to her. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, she lit up every room she walked into. She was extremely generous and would never say no to a friend in need. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary of 50 years; her son, Robert and his wife, Annie; her grandchildren, Jayden, Mikyla, and Anderson who all love her dearly. A wake was held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at All Faiths Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association (520) 917-7520.