Margaret Stephenson

passed away on June 15, 2021. Margaret was born and raised in Bradford, PA., the eldest child of Charles and Mabel Canon Foster. After high school, Margaret served in the U.S. Navy (Waves) at Bu Pers in Washington D.C. for four years. After military service she graduated from King's Business College in Charlotte, N.C. and returned to Washington D.C. working for the National Rural Electric Cooperative and the Lumber Dealers Association. Traveling and setting up board and membership meetings all over the country. In 1965, Margaret married Walter L. Stephenson who preceded her in death July 2003. They resided in Riverside, CA. until 1968 when they moved to Phoenix, AZ. Margaret was President of Western Greeters and V.P. of Welcome Wagon and worked for the Sheet Metal Union. In 1976 she and Walter moved to Tucson and purchased Harry's Electric where she was controller, they retired in 1996. Margaret was Past President of Welcome Wagon 1987-88, Past President (two terms) Honor Society of Women Legionaires 20/4. Member of Post #7 American Legion and Past President and Regional Director of Desert Waves Unit #13 of Waves National. She served as Chaplain for Waves National for four years. Past President of Rolling Hills Garden Club and chairman for several bridge clubs. Margaret is survived by her brother, Gene A. Foster of Greenville, N.C.; Walter's daughter, Pam Ubrun of Riverside, CA and her children, Travis, Brandi and Dustin plus eight great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Margaret loved cats and had several in her lifetime. She attended Pantano Christian Church and served on several committees. Graveside Services for Margaret were held in the Veterans section of East Lawn Cemetery, 5801 East Grant Road. She was laid to rest beside her beloved Walter. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.