TOME, Margaret E.
She will be missed by those who experienced her zest for life and joy in living. Her infinite curiosity and love of nature were among her endearing traits. She was proud of and loved her mentoring of students. She was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on March 27, 1955 and died on January 1, 2021. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University in 1977, her Master of Science degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in 1984, and her Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Arizona in 1996. She did postdoctoral work at the University of Arizona and continued as a research scientist there until 2020. She published over 60 scientific papers, book chapters, and reviews, and her research areas included cancer biology and pain. She enjoyed running, swimming, and life. She also enjoyed making jewelry, fabric arts, and pottery. She was preceded in death by her parents, John M. Tome and Esther M. Tome. She is survived by her husband, David Buth; her sister, Alice Tome; her brother-in-law, Ronald Wange; and nephew, Peter Wange. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation payable to the University of Arizona Foundation/University of Arizona Cancer Center and mail to 1515 North Campbell Avenue, P.O. Box 245024, Tucson, AZ 85724-5018. You may also donate online at https://give.uafoundation.org/cancer-center. Please be sure to choose "in honor of" or "in memory of" in the space provided or in the memo of your check. Please call (520) 870-6060 with donation questions. Donations will go to The Cancer Biology Doctoral Scholarship in memory of Dr. Margaret Tome. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.