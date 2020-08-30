Margarita Atjian

ATJIAN, Margarita Aracci
Was born in Cordoba, Argentina. Passed away in Tucson, Arizona on August 21, 2020. Her daughter, Irene Atjian and family, Eduardo Atjian and family, will keep a memory of love in their hearts. She rests in heaven with her son, Dr. George Jose Atjian; father, Avedis Keuchkerina and sisters, Rosa and Elena. Services will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME located at 2545 N. Tucson Blvd., Tucson, AZ.
