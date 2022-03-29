Margarita Mckone

Margarita Elena McKone was born on January 18, 1946 and passed away after years of fighting on March 1, 2022. She was known by many names. Friends and family would call her Margarita, Maggie, Nina, and Tia. But the names that meant the most to her were Mom and Gommy. Margarita was the most determined, loving, wise, and heroic person you could ever meet. Margarita became an Immigration Inspector in 1988. She served as an Immigration Inspector for many years before becoming a Homeland Security Agent in 2003. She eventually retired as a Homeland Security agent after more than 36 years of service for the Federal Government. Although her career as a Federal Agent was very impressive and rewarding she always said the most rewarding part of her life was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In 2014 Margarita was diagnosed with Lung Cancer. And although she was scared, she faced this challenge just as she did every challenge before, with unwavering courage and determination. After years of fighting she eventually beat the cancer. Unfortunately in 2021 she was diagnosed with a different type of lung cancer. She fought this cancer just as she had the one before. During those incredibly difficult years of fighting, she never once showed any signs of submission. That determination, and courage has touched and taught everyone in her life. One of Margarita's most said quotes was "As long as I can, while I can." Meaning, if you have the opportunity, seize it. Never quit. Some of Margarita's favorite activities were spending time with family, going to Disneyland, watching old movies, and shopping. Margarita always told her family that when she left this world she wanted to leave a legacy. And she did, her legacy is six intelligent, brave, gorgeous, determined, loving women striving to be as legendary as she is. And without her these six women would be very lost today. She spent her life protecting and defending us, passing on knowledge, laughing, dancing, and above all else loving us. Margarita is survived by her daughter Lisa McKone Altamirano (John Altamirano), her two granddaughters Jerikah Altamirano and Francesca Altamirano, and her three great-granddaughters Maria, Lili, and Elise. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Robert Wayne McKone Jr. Margarita's final wish for everyone was much love and happiness to us all. She requested that we all wear red to her services. Services are on March 28th. 2022 at Adair Funeral Home at the Avalon Chapel for the Viewing and Rosary, from 5:00 pm-8:00pm, and on March 29th, 2022 a Mass will be held for her at St. Elizabeth Ann of Seton at 11:00am.