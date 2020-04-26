Margarita Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Margarita Dora
October 8, 1969 - April 8, 2020
After a short and valiant fight with complications related to uterine cancer, Margarita passed away peacefully with her husband by her side. Margarita will always be remembered as a kind and selfless person. She was such a shining light, an inspiration, and an uplifter to all she encountered. She was also quite a fighter, but God has other plans beyond our understanding. She touched so many lives in the 50 years that God let us borrow her from Him. Margarita enjoyed baking, gardening and spending time at her ranch in Tubac, AZ. She will be remembered for her humor, kindness, love, compassion, forgiveness and acceptance. Margarita was a great wife, sister, tia and all around beautiful human being. Margarita is preceded in death by her parents, William and Dora Alicia Rosenberg. She leaves behind her husband, Gabriel J. Ortiz; siblings, William (Patty) Rosenberg, Abraham Rosenberg, Ana (Genaro) Acuna, Ruth (John) Turner, Abigail Rosenberg, Bernadette Rosenberg, aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many friends.
Margarita was instrumental in forming a coalition of scientists and environmental advocates to ensure social justice for thousands of people who were gravely affected by the Grupo Mexico Mine disaster of 2014 in Sonora, Mexico. She was also studying to be a pharmacist.
As an aspiring health professional and advocate for others, Margarita would want people to recognize the signs and symptoms of the disease that tragically took her life too soon. She experienced unusual bleeding, pelvic pain, fatigue, shortness of breath and cough. She endured these symptoms and pain for several months without seeking medical attention. Usually, any delay in seeking medical help may allow the disease to progress even further and lowers the odds of treatment being successful. In Margarita's case, she had a rare and aggressive cancer and the outcome would have been the same. More information can be found on the American Cancer Society's webpage at amp.cancer.org. If you are uninsured or under-insured, Community Health Care Centers have sliding fees and assist with Medicaid enrollment.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Casa Maria Soup Kitchen where Margarita enjoyed volunteering her time and resources. Casa Maria webpage is casamariatucson.org and is located at 352 E 26th St., Tucson, AZ, 85713 (520) 624-0312, Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.