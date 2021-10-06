Margot Denny

In 1965 Margot married Robert O. Denny, a Flying Tiger pilot known as "the Kokomo Kid," since he'd grown up in that town in Indiana. Bob had flown many missions in the Second World War and was shot down and belly-landed in a rice paddy in the Sion River, where he was rescued by two Chinese Soldiers. Denny worked in the field of civilian aviation, and brought five children to the marriage— Bruce, Devon, Brian, Justin and Dana. Soon after their marriage, the Denny's bought and lived in a house in Beverly Hills designed by Richard Neutra. Bob went into real estate. The 60's also saw a move to Alaska, where Bob went into banking and Margot brought her brand of Park Avenue glamour to the wilds. She served on the board of the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage—and helped teach Annabelle the elephant "first pachyderm in Alaska since the last ice age" how to paint. The couple discovered a shared love for salmon fishing, out of their cabin in Homer, and adventure flying in Bob's float plane, making an annual migration from Alaska to Mexico.A dark moment in their lives came with the early death of Bob's youngest son, Justin.