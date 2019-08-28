ARELLANO, Maria L.
86, passed away peacefully in her home to be with the Lord on August 23, 2019. Maria was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roberto "Toto" in 2008 and is survived by her children, Alma (Randy), Marisela, Maria "Tichi" (Oscar), Raquel (Paul) and Robert. Maria is survived by her loving grandchildren, Vanessa, Jennifer, Virginia (Colton), Alexandria, Michael, Selena and Zoe and great-grandchildren, Landon and Noah; and brother, Walterio (Socorro). In 1951, Maria was crowned China Poblana "La Polla" for the Mexican Independence Day Celebrations in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico. Services: Martinez Funeral Chapels, 2580 S. 6th Ave, Wake/View on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Rosary @ 7:00 p.m. Mass on Friday, August 30, 2019 @ 10:00 a.m. @ Saints Peter & Paul Church (on Campbell Ave), followed by a Burial Service @ Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N Oracle Rd. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.