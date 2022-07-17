Maria Cordova

Maria Dolores Navarrete Cordova, 89, born November 27, 1932 and raised in Tucson in the historical Casa Cordova. Died June 18, 2022 in Sunnyvale, Ca. where she lived with her niece, Margaret and nephew-in-law, Harminder Bains for 21 years. She is survived by brother, Fernando, his wife, Georgina, 6 nephews/nieces, 16 grandnephews/nieces and extended family. Private funeral services held. She will be greatly missed. Arrangements by Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary.