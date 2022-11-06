Maria Darmer

Maria Tapia Darmer left this world on April 27, 2022. Her memory will always live in the hearts of her family and friends. This remarkable woman was the matriarch of our family. Through her strength and fortitude, she provided a model for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to emulate. She was devoted to her family and her words of wisdom will always be with us. Born in Sinaloa, Mexico on November 24, 1918, to Isidro Tapia and Manuela Sanchez Enciso, she immigrated to the United States in 1948. Maria raised her family in Tucson, working diligently for her children and retired from the Sunnyside School District. She had an absolute love of all animals. Our wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother leaves behind her cherished family; son, Silver Darmer (Rebecca), daughter-in-law, Marie Darmer; grandchildren, Roman Darmer, Paul Darmer (Angela), John Fernandez, Dan Fernandez (Michelle), Yvonne Yancy, Christine Anaya (Jim), Maria Robinson (Edmund), Catherine Darmer, Jeannette Steele (Michael), and RaeAnn Buckley; great-grandchildren, Lelia Jane Darmer, Matthew Locke Darmer, James Robinson, Christopher Robinson, Sedona Robinson, Garrett Darmer, Isabella Steele, Dan Fernandez Jr., Eric Fernandez, Paisley Fernandez, Joseph Anaya, Daniel Anaya, Derick Wilcox, Monique Aros, Debbie Fernandez, Ronin Fernandez, and Genevieve Fernandez. Maria's nieces, Mimi, Irma, Teresa, Sandra, Rosie, Yolanda and great-niece Fabiola were a blessing throughout her life. She was predeceased by her husband, Erwin Darmer, son, Roman E. Darmer, daughter, Frances Fernandez, granddaughter, Lillian (Fernandez) Howard, grandson's wife, Katherine Darmer, sister Thomasa, and her beloved pets Daisy and Beethoven. A memorial service with interment and reception was held on May 20, 2022 at Funeraria Del Angel South Lawn and South Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hacienda Del Sol Resort on November 26, 2022. We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, followed by a luncheon in her honor.