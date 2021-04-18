Maria Garcia

Our beloved mother Maria Louisa Garcia passed away at her home in Tucson, AZ surrounded by loving family on April 9, 2021. Maria, a woman of faith is now reunited with her husband, Epifanio Garcia. She was Born in Lordsburg, NM on June 21, 1927, later she proudly served as an IAMAW local 933 Union worker and retired from Hughes aircraft after 25 years. Maria was a talented artist and was known for keeping a beautiful garden. Survived by children, Rebecca G. Burk, Tony Q. Garcia (Mona), Patricia Golding (Ken), Irene Garcia and Kent Vermillion; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family would also like to acknowledge the special care given by Amanda. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions are enforced limiting the amount of people attending services. Therefore, funeral services will be private. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.