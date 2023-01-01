Maria Rodriguez

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, surrounded by her family, María Teresa Rodriguez, loving cousin, aunt, Nina to many, and best friend to all who knew her, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Tere, as she was best known to all, was born October 3, 1938, in Los Angeles, California to José Jesús Rodriguez and María Luísa Figueroa Rivera. The family relocated to Tucson, Arizona where she graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy. Tere was very active in her church and was a devoted Christian. In her work at the Catholic Social Services, she devoted her time in helping families who were struggling. She helped them secure food, clothing, and shelter. She volunteered a year of her life as a missionary with a religious order of Sisters in Huehuetenango, Guatemala providing medical assistance and translations to many families who were in need there. Tere was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews in Hermosillo, Sonora, Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona, and all over California. A Vigil and Rosary will be held at the Capilla de Guadalupe, 409 E. 31st Street, Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon Ernie Lujan officiating. The funeral Mass will be held at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1220 S. 6th Avenue, Tucson, Arizona with Father Stephen Watson officiating on January 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Following the burial, a reception to celebrate Tere's life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 601 E. Ft. Lowell Road, Tucson, Arizona. Q.E.P.D. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.