Maria Smith

  • Updated

On July 27, 2022, God called our precious angel home. She dedicated her life to those in need as a Home Health Aid. She leaves behind her parents Enrique and Marva Borboa, siblings Enrique (Joanie) and Carmen (Raymond) Borboa; children Tabitha and Rudy Smith; ten grandchildren, many aunts, uncles, cousins and longtime friends and extended family. Services will be held August 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Avenidas Funeral Home, 1376 W St Mary's Rd. Followed by a reception at La Qunita Inn & Suites, Rooms A & B 102, N Alvernon Way from 1:00 to 5:00 PM.  Our sincere thanks to those who sent cards, prayers and condolences. We pray for the strength to continue in God's service.  The Borboa Family

