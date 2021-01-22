Maria Valencia

VALENCIA, Maria Liceria
12/21/1939-12/30/2020
Liceria was born December 21, 1939 in Eloy, AZ. Liceria is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Luis Valencia, Sr.; her daughter, Juanita Valenzuela; her grandchildren, Sheena Corrida Valencia and Jesus Phillip Valencia; and her parents, Jose Angel Campoy and Francisca Romero. Liceria is survived by her children, Juan Luis Jr. (Augustina), Patricia (Paul) McDaniel, Norma (Rosendo), Sara (Adolfo) Suarez, Jesus (Jolie), Isidro (Michelle), and Marjorie Valencia; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Liceria trusted in the Lord and was dedicated to our Yaqui Ceremonies as a Kiyosti Mayor and known also as a Cocinera. Liceria was well loved and respected in Marana and all the Yaqui Communities and she was even recognized by The University of Arizona Women's Plaza of Honor. She was a strong, beautiful woman, our rock and foundation of our family. She had such a giving heart that she was known for. She will be remembered by her contagious smile and warm hugs. An all night vigil to be held on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Senor De Los Milagros Church, 3410 S. 16th Ave., Visitation to begin at 4:00 p.m. Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Grave site service at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd. on Monday, January 25, 2021. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.