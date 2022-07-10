Marian Harvey

Marian L. Harvey 83, Went to be with her Lord on July 1st, 2022. She was born to Harold and Ione Lillie on December 9th, 1938 in Sidney, MT. She was married to Theodore "Ted" Harvey October 24th, 1964. They spent 56 years together. Marian is survived by daughter, Christina and grandson, Brandon in Tucson; daughters, Sandra, Jean and Linda; sons, James (Kim), and Steven. She has 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Davis & Renita Mooney; sister-in-law, Nancy Harvey. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers, one sister and two great- grandchildren. Marian was a Girl Scout leader, as well as the choir director for Northland Bible Church. Her hobbies included sewing, painting and all types of arts and crafts. She enjoyed putting together family parties and reunions. Her one true passion was her beloved Arizona Wildcat Basketball team. Nothing came between her and her basketball games. Services will be held at Evergreen Mortuary on Wednesday, July 13th with viewing 12:00 p.m. followed by service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Miracle Bible Camp. The camp was near and dear to their heart. Please send to: Miracle Bible Camp 4389 Timber Dr NW, Hackensack, MN 56452 miraclebible.com Arrangements by Evergreen Mortuary.